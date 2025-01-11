Washington Family Engagement announces Winter and Spring cohorts of its Virtual Parent Leadership Course



Washington Family Engagement has announced the launch of additional cohorts for the popular Institute for Parent Leadership and Advocacy (IPLA).









The IPLA equips participants with vital skills in civic leadership, education advocacy, and effective collaboration with schools to better support children’s education. Participants will also earn 10 Clock Hours for certificated teachers.



Registration is now open for Winter and Spring cohorts:

The Winter cohort begins Saturday, Feb 15, and concludes with graduation on April 19.

This free, online course, available in Winter, Spring, and Fall 2025, offers parents, educators, and others who work with families the opportunity to strengthen their advocacy skills.