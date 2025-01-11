Shoreline Firefighters deployed to assist in combating California’s Palisades fire

Shoreline wildfire team

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

In response to a formal request for resources from the State of California under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), Shoreline Fire Department has deployed a crew of four Red Card-certified Wildland Firefighters to assist in battling the Palisades Fire. In response to a formal request for resources from the State of California under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), Shoreline Fire Department has deployed a crew of four Red Card-certified Wildland Firefighters to assist in battling the Palisades Fire.

Battalion Chief Yake

Paramedic Etherington

Driver Engineer Defenbaugh

Driver Engineer Linke The crew departed Shoreline just after 7:00am on January 9, 2025, traveling alongside other units. Their journey to the Palisades Fire in California is expected to take two days, with specific assignments issued upon arrival. The deployment is anticipated to last up to 14 days, followed by a two-day return trip.



As of 9:00am on January 10, the King County Strike Team One, which includes Shoreline Fire’s crew, has completed inspections in Davis, California, and is traveling south from Sacramento on I-5. Their assignment location at the Palisades Fire is expected to be reached within the next 6–7 hours.



This deployment demonstrates the strong regional and interstate collaboration that defines the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The Shoreline Fire Department is proud to contribute to these efforts, ensuring communities affected by the Palisades Fire receive critical support during this challenging time.



The request, made on January 8, 2025, called for 200 fire engines staffed with certified Wildland Firefighters to support efforts against the large-scale wildfire. King County mobilized two full strike teams and additional engines, including resources from Zone 3.Shoreline Fire contributed the following highly trained personnel: