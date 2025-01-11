Tier 2 Severe Weather Response Protocols will be active January 12-21, 2025
Saturday, January 11, 2025
forecast, King County Regional Homelessness Authority KCRHA is activating Tier 2 Severe Weather Response Protocols from Sunday, January 12 through Tuesday, January 21, winding down on the morning of Wednesday, January 22, in accordance with their Severe Weather Policy.
When they activate Cold Weather Protocols, they are considering Apparent Temperature conditions (also known as the Heat Index) as well as low temperatures, which together predict increased life-threatening conditions.
KCRHA notifies all its partner service providers, who prepare overnight shelters, and ready food distribution. KCRHA maintains a website with up to date information
