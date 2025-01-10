Restaurant Review: Five

Five restaurant bistro in Edmonds
FIVE
It was established 14 years ago in the Pine Park neighborhood of Edmonds, which you could, but should not, overlook. 

Located in the suburbs with an understated minimalist exterior, you might mistake it for a nouvelle art gallery, with a chandelier and an outdoor patio. 

At a glance, the menu is posh modern Italian, Northwest, with infusion of Mediterranean. The selections are restrained but well-appointed with the essentials, aiming for quality than variety, befitting its artisan ascetic. 

It is intentional and precise, using a carefully chosen blend of ingredients, lovingly combined. You might infer a mix of the familiar and unique, with pistachio, dijon-tarragon, reggiano, provolone, garbanzo, miso, gorgonzola, cilantro, capers, broccolini, portabella, chimichurri, sriracha, unagi, mirepoix, gremolata, farro, tending towards the pescatarian. 

Starters are baguette, prawns, calamari, hummus, goat cheese, bruschetta, clam/mussel combo, poblano soup, crispy rice Ahi tuna. 

Available salads are Caesar, beet, salami, arugula, fennel, seafood. 

There is a decent pizza selection, with creative ingredients - pancetta, pepperoni, pear, sausage, prosciutto, margherita, carne asada, asparagus. 

The pasta selections are limited to linguine & rigatoni, combined with seafood and Italian sausage. 

Other entrees are chicken piccata, pork chop, carne asada, salmon, steak filet, Osso Buco, bacon-wrapped scallops. 

Dessert seems constrained to dark chocolate brownie & ice-cream (with seasonal items). 

You suspect that they can deliver more than advertised, and they do, based on the freshly-sourced ingredients they have on hand. I have no doubt that whenever they unleash their imagination, it will be done with care and creativity. 

Go for an adventure in this artistic gastronomic gallery.
 
--TCA


