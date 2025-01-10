Restaurant Review: Five

Five restaurant bistro in Edmonds

Photo by TCA

FIVE

(425) 563-7117





Located in the suburbs with an understated minimalist exterior, you might mistake it for a nouvelle art gallery, with a chandelier and an outdoor patio.





At a glance, the menu is posh modern Italian, Northwest, with infusion of Mediterranean. The selections are restrained but well-appointed with the essentials, aiming for quality than variety, befitting its artisan ascetic.





It is intentional and precise, using a carefully chosen blend of ingredients, lovingly combined. You might infer a mix of the familiar and unique, with pistachio, dijon-tarragon, reggiano, provolone, garbanzo, miso, gorgonzola, cilantro, capers, broccolini, portabella, chimichurri, sriracha, unagi, mirepoix, gremolata, farro, tending towards the pescatarian.





Starters are baguette, prawns, calamari, hummus, goat cheese, bruschetta, clam/mussel combo, poblano soup, crispy rice Ahi tuna.





Available salads are Caesar, beet, salami, arugula, fennel, seafood.





There is a decent pizza selection, with creative ingredients - pancetta, pepperoni, pear, sausage, prosciutto, margherita, carne asada, asparagus.





The pasta selections are limited to linguine & rigatoni, combined with seafood and Italian sausage.





Other entrees are chicken piccata, pork chop, carne asada, salmon, steak filet, Osso Buco, bacon-wrapped scallops.





Dessert seems constrained to dark chocolate brownie & ice-cream (with seasonal items).





You suspect that they can deliver more than advertised, and they do, based on the freshly-sourced ingredients they have on hand. I have no doubt that whenever they unleash their imagination, it will be done with care and creativity.





Go for an adventure in this artistic gastronomic gallery.



--TCA









It was established 14 years ago in the Pine Park neighborhood of Edmonds, which you could, but should not, overlook.