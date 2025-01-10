Flagger training at Shoreline Community College



Get trained and certified, and step into a rewarding job as a Flagger through training at Shoreline Community College.

With storm season here and countless construction projects underway, Flagger jobs are in high demand for paving, road work, utility work, tree trimming, and more.





Upon completing the course, you’ll earn a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Flagger certification card, valid for 3 years in WA, OR, ID, and MT, and a national ATSSA Flagger card, valid for 4 years in the other 48 states.





Businesses can take advantage of flexible on-site or off-site training for large groups. Must be 18+ with a valid state ID. Funding is available to help you get started.





Two different dates to choose from:

Saturday February 22nd, 9am - 3pm

Saturday March 22nd, 9am - 3pm

Classes held at Shoreline Community College campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, 1500 Building

Fee: $99



