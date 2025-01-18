Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center Friday January 24, 2025

Join us at the Senior Activity Center for TRIVIA NIGHT





written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champion

Leah and Sally of Head in the Clouds Trivia.

Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun.

There will be prizes.





Friday, January 24, 2025

Doors open at 6:30pm

Games from 7pm to 9pm





21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.





Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register a team/table of 6 for $60.









Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

206-365-1536







