Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center Friday January 24, 2025
Join us at the Senior Activity Center for TRIVIA NIGHT
written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champion
Leah and Sally of Head in the Clouds Trivia.
Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun.
There will be prizes.
Friday, January 24, 2025
Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7pm to 9pm
21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.
Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register a team/table of 6 for $60.
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
206-365-1536
