American Boulangerie: Philharmonia Northwest concert February 2, 2025 at Shorecrest PAC

Perhaps the most influential music teacher in history, Nadia Boulanger taught over 600 American musicians through her seven-decade-long career.





Philharmonia Northwest celebrates her profound impact on our nation’s classical music with works by four of her most prominent U.S. alumni.





The program begins with a world premiere orchestration of R. Nathaniel Dett’s dreamy, poetry-inspired Cinnamon Grove by WWU professor Dr. James Ray.





Then, Virginia Elizondo, a “young, blooming, dramatic soprano,” joins the orchestra as soloist on Samuel Barber’s swooning Knoxville Summer of 1915.









CONCERT INFO



Sunday, February 2 at 2pm

Shorecrest Performing Arts Center

15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155



PROGRAM

R. Nathaniel Dett, arr. James Ray – Cinnamon Grove

Samuel Barber – Knoxville Summer of 1915, Op. 24

Mary Howe – Sand & Stars

Mary Howe – Sand & Stars

Aaron Copland – Appalachian Spring (Complete Ballet Version)

The orchestra explores a duo of short works by pianist-composer Mary Howe before presenting a rare visitor to the concert hall: the complete ballet score to Aaron Copland's landmark, Appalachian Spring.