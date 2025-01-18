American Boulangerie: Philharmonia Northwest concert February 2, 2025 at Shorecrest PAC
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Philharmonia Northwest celebrates her profound impact on our nation’s classical music with works by four of her most prominent U.S. alumni.
The program begins with a world premiere orchestration of R. Nathaniel Dett’s dreamy, poetry-inspired Cinnamon Grove by WWU professor Dr. James Ray.
Then, Virginia Elizondo, a “young, blooming, dramatic soprano,” joins the orchestra as soloist on Samuel Barber’s swooning Knoxville Summer of 1915.
The orchestra explores a duo of short works by pianist-composer Mary Howe before presenting a rare visitor to the concert hall: the complete ballet score to Aaron Copland’s landmark, Appalachian Spring.
CONCERT INFO
Sunday, February 2 at 2pm
Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
PROGRAM
PROGRAM
- R. Nathaniel Dett, arr. James Ray – Cinnamon Grove
- Samuel Barber – Knoxville Summer of 1915, Op. 24
- Mary Howe – Sand & Stars
- Aaron Copland – Appalachian Spring (Complete Ballet Version)
- $30 Adult,
- $20 Senior/Student,
- $10 Child under 18
