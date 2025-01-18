American Boulangerie: Philharmonia Northwest concert February 2, 2025 at Shorecrest PAC

Perhaps the most influential music teacher in history, Nadia Boulanger taught over 600 American musicians through her seven-decade-long career.

Philharmonia Northwest celebrates her profound impact on our nation’s classical music with works by four of her most prominent U.S. alumni. 

The program begins with a world premiere orchestration of R. Nathaniel Dett’s dreamy, poetry-inspired Cinnamon Grove by WWU professor Dr. James Ray. 

Then, Virginia Elizondo, a “young, blooming, dramatic soprano,” joins the orchestra as soloist on Samuel Barber’s swooning Knoxville Summer of 1915. 

The orchestra explores a duo of short works by pianist-composer Mary Howe before presenting a rare visitor to the concert hall: the complete ballet score to Aaron Copland’s landmark, Appalachian Spring.

CONCERT INFO

Sunday, February 2 at 2pm
Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

PROGRAM
  • R. Nathaniel Dett, arr. James Ray – Cinnamon Grove
  • Samuel Barber – Knoxville Summer of 1915, Op. 24
  • Mary Howe – Sand & Stars
  • Aaron Copland – Appalachian Spring (Complete Ballet Version)
Tickets 
  • $30 Adult, 
  • $20 Senior/Student,
  • $10 Child under 18

