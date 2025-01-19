Shoreview Off-Leash Dog Area (OLDA) reopens
Sunday, January 19, 2025
|Shoreview dog park reopened Saturday
The Shoreview Off-Leash Dog Area (OLDA) reopened on Saturday January 18, 2025.
The dog park is located adjacent to Shoreview Park at 700 NW Innis Arden Way, Seattle, WA 98177
Most improvements were completed significantly ahead of schedule, making this the third 2022 Parks Bond project to be delivered to Shoreline residents.
Be aware that some park features are in fabrication and will be installed as soon as the city takes delivery on them. There may be brief closures to some areas during installation.
Due to site constraints, there is no water access to the site yet. The city is considering options to provide water.
Thank you for your patience as we make the final additions to the park.
0 comments:
Post a Comment