NUHSA 2024 Human Services Award celebration scheduled for January 22, 2025 at Kenmore City Hall
Sunday, January 19, 2025
All are welcome to join us as we recognize our award winners and select nominees who have made a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our North King County community and have supported or advocated for a strong and accessible health and human services system, strengthening our community through their initiative and leadership.
Recipients and nominees will be honored at NUHSA's 2024 Human Services Awards celebration on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Kenmore City Hall 18120 68th Ave NE.
Recipients and nominees will be honored at NUHSA's 2024 Human Services Awards celebration on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Kenmore City Hall 18120 68th Ave NE.
Please email staff@nusha.org if you plan to attend.
This event will feature a virtual option for those not able to attend in person. Please register here for the link to join.
See the NUSHA website for a full list of recipients and nominees.
0 comments:
Post a Comment