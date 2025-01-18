Thank you from the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association extends a huge thank you to all who participated in our Annual November & December Food Drive for HopeLink - Shoreline’s Food Bank.
Final totals:
- 1096 pounds of food and $350 in cash.
- Cafe Aroma,
- Ridgecrest Books & the
- Ridgecrest Public House.
Thank you to everyone for making a difference.
--From the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association - Board Member Patty Hale
--From the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association - Board Member Patty Hale
0 comments:
Post a Comment