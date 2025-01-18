Thank you from the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association

Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association extends a huge thank you to all who participated in our Annual November & December Food Drive for HopeLink - Shoreline’s Food Bank.

Final totals:
  • 1096 pounds of food and $350 in cash.
RNA would also like to extend a special thank you to the neighborhood businesses that provided space for collection bins this year: 
  • Cafe Aroma, 
  • Ridgecrest Books & the 
  • Ridgecrest Public House.
Thank you to everyone for making a difference.

--From the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association - Board Member Patty Hale


Posted by DKH at 2:18 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  