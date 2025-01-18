Letters Aloud:"Love Me or Leave Me - Letters of Loving, Longing, and Leaving"

Another fun show at SCC as part of Letters Aloud called "Love Me or Leave Me - Letters of Loving, Longing, and Leaving.





Well, if Ted Talks and Drunk History had a baby, but without the drunk part, that's us!





Real letters by real people, with each show bringing together personal letters to and from the famous and the infamous, making history come to life in surprising, inspiring, and hilarious ways.









Here's a link to their website and trailer of past shows:



Produced by Debra Pralle Shoreline CC Students and faculty perform together in this multi-media FREE production. And did I mention a professional accordion player accompanies the letters? Super fun night.








