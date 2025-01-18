Explore the World with Shoreline Continuing Education's Non-Credit Travel Program

Saturday, January 18, 2025


Are you ready to start your next adventure? Join us on campus for a FREE informational meeting to learn about the incredible non-credit travel opportunities offered by Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education program.


This is your chance to explore new destinations, meet fellow travel enthusiasts, and plan your next dream vacation. 
Downloadable fliers with all the trip details will be available on our Continuing Education website. Printed fliers available on campus!
Upcoming trips include: 
Contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for details. 
Register by adding to your cart or calling 206-546-6966.https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/Course/Course.aspx?c=311


