Explore the World with Shoreline Continuing Education's Non-Credit Travel Program
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Are you ready to start your next adventure? Join us on campus for a FREE informational meeting to learn about the incredible non-credit travel opportunities offered by Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education program.
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 from 6:30 - 8pm 9000 building, room 9208. 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
This is your chance to explore new destinations, meet fellow travel enthusiasts, and plan your next dream vacation.
Downloadable fliers with all the trip details will be available on our Continuing Education website. Printed fliers available on campus!
Upcoming trips include:
- Italy - Tuscan and Umbrian Countryside - Sept 13-23, 2025 - https://gateway.gocollette.
com/link/1308051
- Iceland's Magical Northern Lights - October 19-25, 2025 - https://gateway.gocollette.
com/link/1307524
- Tropical Costa Rica - November 17-25, 2025 - https://gateway.gocollette.
com/link/1307525
- Colors of Morocco -March 19 — April 02, 2026 - https://gateway.gocollette.
com/link/1307516
- America's Music Cities featuring New Orleans, Memphis & Nashville - April 23 — 30, 2026 -https://gateway.gocollette.
com/link/1307515
- Best of Eastern Canada & Fall Colors featuring Quebec City, Montreal &Toronto - October 4-12, 2026 -https://gateway.gocollette.
com/link/1307509
- and more!
Contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for details.
Register by adding to your cart or calling 206-546-6966.https://www.campusce.net/
shoreline/Course/Course.aspx? c=311
