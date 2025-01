Explore the World with Shoreline Continuing Education's Non-Credit Travel Program

Are you ready to start your next adventure? Join us on campus for a Are you ready to start your next adventure? Join us on campus for a FREE informational meeting to learn about the incredible non-credit travel opportunities offered by Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education program.









This is your chance to explore new destinations, meet fellow travel enthusiasts, and plan your next dream vacation.

. Printed fliers available on campus! Downloadable fliers with all the trip details will be available on our Continuing Education website . Printed fliers available on campus!

Upcoming trips include:



Italy - Tuscan and Umbrian Countryside - Sept 13-23, 2025 - https://gateway.gocollette. com/link/1308051

https://gateway.gocollette. com/link/1308051 Iceland's Magical Northern Lights - October 19-25, 2025 - https://gateway.gocollette. com/link/1307524

https://gateway.gocollette. com/link/1307524 Tropical Costa Rica - November 17-25, 2025 - https://gateway.gocollette. com/link/1307525

https://gateway.gocollette. com/link/1307525 Colors of Morocco -March 19 — April 02, 2026 - https://gateway.gocollette. com/link/1307516

https://gateway.gocollette. com/link/1307516 America's Music Cities featuring New Orleans, Memphis & Nashville - April 23 — 30, 2026 -https://gateway.gocollette. com/link/1307515

com/link/1307515 Best of Eastern Canada & Fall Colors featuring Quebec City, Montreal &Toronto - October 4-12, 2026 -https://gateway.gocollette. com/link/1307509

com/link/1307509 and more!

continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for details. Contactfor details.