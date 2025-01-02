Shoreline Community College offering Improvisation Class

Photo by Yunus Tuğ on unsplash.com Ever wondered how people just "make stuff up" in the moment? Ever wondered how people just "make stuff up" in the moment?





Interested in a class that's FUN, builds CONFIDENCE, is SUPER CREATIVE & enhances your SPONTANEITY SKILLS?



Then enroll at Shoreline Community College for the winter course Drama 225 - Improvisation for the Stage.



This introductory class meets WEDNESDAYs from 3:30-5:30pm, and focuses on listening skills, ensemble work, learning how to “say yes”, and LOTS OF GAMES.





It culminates into a LIVE PERFORMANCE for friends and family!









Questions about registration? email instructor Debra Pralle at All are welcome! Be sure to enroll before Friday, January 3, 2025 to secure your spot.Questions about registration? email instructor Debra Pralle at dpralle@shoreline.edu



