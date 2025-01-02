Shoreline Community College offering Improvisation Class

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Photo by Yunus Tuğ on unsplash.com
Ever wondered how people just "make stuff up" in the moment? 

Interested in a class that's FUN, builds CONFIDENCE, is SUPER CREATIVE & enhances your SPONTANEITY SKILLS?

Then enroll at Shoreline Community College for the winter course Drama 225 - Improvisation for the Stage.

This introductory class meets WEDNESDAYs from 3:30-5:30pm, and focuses on listening skills, ensemble work, learning how to “say yes”, and LOTS OF GAMES. 

It culminates into a LIVE PERFORMANCE for friends and family!

All are welcome! Be sure to enroll before Friday, January 3, 2025 to secure your spot.

Questions about registration? email instructor Debra Pralle at dpralle@shoreline.edu

Posted by DKH at 12:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  