Learn collage in ShoreLake Arts class at Senior Activity Center

Collage Your Life 1



Join Dr. Sharon Cumberland, poet and collage artist, in learning collage; an art form that is inexpensive, expressive, and fun! All are welcome, no experience necessary.





This class is a collaboration between the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center and ShoreLake Arts!





Space is limited, registration is required. Please come in or call the senior center to register at 206-365-1536.





Date: Thursdays January 9, 16, 23, 30

Time: 2:30-3:30

Cost: Members of the Senior Center: $50 – NonMembers of the Senior Center: $60

Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center - 18560 1st Ave NE. Bldg. G, Shoreline, WA 98155



