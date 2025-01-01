Meet the Chiefs (Fire and Police) at the Parkwood Neighborhood meeting January 8, 2025

Parkwood Neighborhood Quarterly Meeting, Wednesday January 8, 2025, 7:00 - 8:30pm at Parkwood Elementary School

Your Parkwood Neighborhood Association invites you to join us for our quarterly neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at Parkwood Elementary School, 1815 N 155th St, Shoreline WA 98133.

The agenda includes presentations by Shoreline Police Chief Tommy Collins and Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan. 

Join us for a conversation with Shoreline's new Police Chief and learn about the February ballot measure to form a Regional Fire Authority.

Other agenda items include an update on the mini-grant for Twin Ponds Park, discussion of city construction activities in our neighborhood, and a look ahead at PNA meetings and activities in 2025. 

We welcome your input for to connect with neighbors.


