Meet the Chiefs (Fire and Police) at the Parkwood Neighborhood meeting January 8, 2025

Parkwood Neighborhood Quarterly Meeting, Wednesday January 8, 2025, 7:00 - 8:30pm at Parkwood Elementary School



The agenda includes presentations by Shoreline Police Chief Tommy Collins and Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan.





Join us for a conversation with Shoreline's new Police Chief and learn about the February ballot measure to form a Regional Fire Authority.





Other agenda items include an update on the mini-grant for Twin Ponds Park, discussion of city construction activities in our neighborhood, and a look ahead at PNA meetings and activities in 2025.





We welcome your input for to connect with neighbors.





