Meet the Chiefs (Fire and Police) at the Parkwood Neighborhood meeting January 8, 2025
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Your Parkwood Neighborhood Association invites you to join us for our quarterly neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at Parkwood Elementary School, 1815 N 155th St, Shoreline WA 98133.
The agenda includes presentations by Shoreline Police Chief Tommy Collins and Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan.
Join us for a conversation with Shoreline's new Police Chief and learn about the February ballot measure to form a Regional Fire Authority.
Other agenda items include an update on the mini-grant for Twin Ponds Park, discussion of city construction activities in our neighborhood, and a look ahead at PNA meetings and activities in 2025.
We welcome your input for to connect with neighbors.
