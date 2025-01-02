Shoreline Teen Center school break camps for 11-15 year olds

Thursday, January 2, 2025


The Shoreline Teen Center is offering two different camps for Mid-Winter Break

Mid-Winter Break Minicamp - Game Time!

Join us at the Shoreline Teen Center (Richmond Highlands Rec. Center) for an action-packed minicamp during Mid-Winter Break! 

Get ready for two days filled with your favorite gym games from Basketball and Dodgeball to Table Tennis and Billiards.

This is a great opportunity for those feeling pent-up during the dreary Winter days. Don't miss out - it's GAME TIME!

This minicamp is for youth aged no younger than 11 and in at least 6th grade. If you have any questions, please reach out to Hayden Spevacek at 206-373-1239 or hspevacek@shorelinewa.gov

Register here

Resident - $72.80
Non-resident - $87.35

Spring Break Cooking Camp

The Teen Center is hosting a mini cooking camp over spring break! We will focus on learning some basic cooking skills and make some dishes that highlight cuisine from different regions of the world. Get ready to make and eat some delicious culinary creations!

*All our cooking will be vegetarian, so we will not be working with any raw meat. Please leave a note if your youth has any dietary restrictions so we can pick recipes to accommodate everyone.*

This minicamp is for youth aged no younger than 11 and in at least 6th grade. If you have any questions, please reach out to Lauren Anderson at (206) 801-2626 or landerson@shorelinewa.gov

Register here - limited spaces!

Resident - $72.80
Non-resident - $87.35

The Teen Center is located at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133



Posted by DKH at 12:21 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  