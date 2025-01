Shoreline Teen Center school break camps for 11-15 year olds

The Shoreline Teen Center is offering two different camps for Mid-Winter Break The Shoreline Teen Center is offering two different camps for Mid-Winter Break





Get ready for two days filled with your favorite gym games from Basketball and Dodgeball to Table Tennis and Billiards.









This minicamp is for youth aged no younger than 11 and in at least 6th grade. If you have any questions, please reach out to Hayden Spevacek at 206-373-1239 or



Register here This is a great opportunity for those feeling pent-up during the dreary Winter days. Don't miss out - it's GAME TIME!This minicamp is for youth aged no younger than 11 and in at least 6th grade. If you have any questions, please reach out to Hayden Spevacek at 206-373-1239 or hspevacek@shorelinewa.gov





Resident - $72.80

Non-resident - $87.35





Spring Break Cooking Camp



The Teen Center is hosting a mini cooking camp over spring break! We will focus on learning some basic cooking skills and make some dishes that highlight cuisine from different regions of the world. Get ready to make and eat some delicious culinary creations!



*All our cooking will be vegetarian, so we will not be working with any raw meat. Please leave a note if your youth has any dietary restrictions so we can pick recipes to accommodate everyone.*



This minicamp is for youth aged no younger than 11 and in at least 6th grade. If you have any questions, please reach out to Lauren Anderson at (206) 801-2626 or



- limited spaces!



Resident - $72.80 Non-resident - $87.35 The Teen Center is hosting a mini cooking camp over spring break! We will focus on learning some basic cooking skills and make some dishes that highlight cuisine from different regions of the world. Get ready to make and eat some delicious culinary creations!*All our cooking will be vegetarian, so we will not be working with any raw meat. Please leave a note if your youth has any dietary restrictions so we can pick recipes to accommodate everyone.*This minicamp is for youth aged no younger than 11 and in at least 6th grade. If you have any questions, please reach out to Lauren Anderson at (206) 801-2626 or landerson@shorelinewa.gov Register here - limited spaces!

















Join us at the Shoreline Teen Center (Richmond Highlands Rec. Center) for an action-packed minicamp during Mid-Winter Break!