Shoreline Teen Center school break camps for 11-15 year olds
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Mid-Winter Break Minicamp - Game Time!
Join us at the Shoreline Teen Center (Richmond Highlands Rec. Center) for an action-packed minicamp during Mid-Winter Break!
Get ready for two days filled with your favorite gym games from Basketball and Dodgeball to Table Tennis and Billiards.
This is a great opportunity for those feeling pent-up during the dreary Winter days. Don't miss out - it's GAME TIME!
This minicamp is for youth aged no younger than 11 and in at least 6th grade. If you have any questions, please reach out to Hayden Spevacek at 206-373-1239 or hspevacek@shorelinewa.gov
Register here
Resident - $72.80
Non-resident - $87.35
Spring Break Cooking Camp
The Teen Center is hosting a mini cooking camp over spring break! We will focus on learning some basic cooking skills and make some dishes that highlight cuisine from different regions of the world. Get ready to make and eat some delicious culinary creations!
*All our cooking will be vegetarian, so we will not be working with any raw meat. Please leave a note if your youth has any dietary restrictions so we can pick recipes to accommodate everyone.*
This minicamp is for youth aged no younger than 11 and in at least 6th grade. If you have any questions, please reach out to Lauren Anderson at (206) 801-2626 or landerson@shorelinewa.gov
Register here - limited spaces!
Resident - $72.80
Non-resident - $87.35
The Teen Center is located at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
