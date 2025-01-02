King County Dept of Health and WA Dept of Health issue civil fines on medical centers

St. Francis in Federal Way - part of the Virginia Mason group

Photo courtesy St. Francis

King County Department of Health has issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of Virginia Mason Medical Center (HAC.FS.00000010) pending further legal action. has issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of(HAC.FS.00000010) pending further legal action.





The hospital was issued a civil fine in the amount of $10,000 for repeat citations related to the facility’s use of restraints and insufficient staff training associated with restraint use. The public will continue to be updated should further action occur in the future.

St. Francis and Virginia Mason are part of the same medical group.



In Spokane County notices were issued to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital (HAC.FS.60769397) for not submitting their hospital staffing committee charter for missing a fifth 30-day period since the July 1 deadline.



The Department of Health has issued a second notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of MultiCare Valley Hospital (HAC.FS.60769398) pending further legal action.







The notice alleges that Virginia Mason Medical Center, located at 1100 9th Ave., Seattle, WA 98101, was issued a civil fine in the amount of $1,000 for not submitting their hospital staffing committee charter by July 1, 2024, the due date under RCW 70.41.420(11). The public will continue to be updated should further action occur in the future.Thehas issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of(HAC.FS.00000201) pending further legal action.The notice alleges that St. Francis Hospital, located at 34515 9th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003, failed to correct deficiencies previously cited.