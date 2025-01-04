Looking for bike volunteers - no experience necessary

Saturday, January 4, 2025


The Shoreline and NE Seattle Bike Shacks are currently recruiting volunteer mechanics! 

We happily welcome new learners, and several of our incredible volunteers have little previous experience. We strive to provide a bicycle repair space that is welcoming to everyone, especially those cyclists who might not feel at home in traditional bike shops

Contact bikeshack@seattlereconomy.org with any questions and fill out our Volunteer Interest Form!

The Shoreline Bike Shack is part of the Tool Library 16610 Aurora, Shoreline WA 98133


