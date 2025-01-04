Looking for bike volunteers - no experience necessary
Saturday, January 4, 2025
We happily welcome new learners, and several of our incredible volunteers have little previous experience. We strive to provide a bicycle repair space that is welcoming to everyone, especially those cyclists who might not feel at home in traditional bike shops
Contact bikeshack@seattlereconomy.org with any questions and fill out our Volunteer Interest Form!
The Shoreline Bike Shack is part of the Tool Library 16610 Aurora, Shoreline WA 98133
