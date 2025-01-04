80 years ago today 1st Lt Starr Shelly Sutherland, namesake of American Legion Post 227, perished in WWII

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Newly minted 2nd Lt Starr Sutherland, Jr. with parents Starr, Sr., Ruth and brother George, before shipping out in 1943. Photo courtesy Mary Johnson

By Doug Cerretti

On this day 80 years ago, January 4, 1945,1st Lt Starr Shelly Sutherland was killed in action during the Battle of the Bulge in Luxembourg.

Starr Sutherland, Jr’s shadow box
Photo by Doug Cerretti

Weeks before his death Starr was battlefield promoted to 1st Lt and received the Silver Star Medal. 

Starr was a 1940 graduate of Lincoln High School in Seattle and was enrolled at the University of Washington when he left to join the U.S. Army during WW2. 

Starr Sutherland’s engraved brick at Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza.
Photo by Doug Cerretti 

In his honor The American Legion Post 227 in Shoreline, WA was named after him when the post was formed in 1947. 




