80 years ago today 1st Lt Starr Shelly Sutherland, namesake of American Legion Post 227, perished in WWII

Starr Sutherland, Jr’s shadow box

Photo by Doug Cerretti

Weeks before his death Starr was battlefield promoted to 1st Lt and received the Silver Star Medal. Weeks before his death Starr was battlefield promoted to 1st Lt and received the Silver Star Medal.





Starr was a 1940 graduate of Lincoln High School in Seattle and was enrolled at the University of Washington when he left to join the U.S. Army during WW2.





Starr Sutherland’s engraved brick at Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza.

Photo by Doug Cerretti

In his honor The American Legion Post 227 in Shoreline, WA was named after him when the post was formed in 1947. In his honor The American Legion Post 227 in Shoreline, WA was named after him when the post was formed in 1947.









