Health Literacy Workshop - free at the Senior Activity Center

Susan Banks Health Literacy Workshop



This is a hands-on workshop facilitated by Susan Banks, MLIS (Master of Library and Information Science).





Learn how to identify misinformation on the internet related to health and medicine, become familiar with how to navigate reliable online health resources, and get introduced to MedlinePlus, a resource managed by the National Library of Medicine, the largest medical library in the world.





The last 30 minutes of the workshop will be for participants to ask additional questions, run their own searches, or to work on an exercise created by the facilitator.



