Health Literacy Workshop - free at the Senior Activity Center
Thursday, January 16, 2025
This is a hands-on workshop facilitated by Susan Banks, MLIS (Master of Library and Information Science).
Learn how to identify misinformation on the internet related to health and medicine, become familiar with how to navigate reliable online health resources, and get introduced to MedlinePlus, a resource managed by the National Library of Medicine, the largest medical library in the world.
The last 30 minutes of the workshop will be for participants to ask additional questions, run their own searches, or to work on an exercise created by the facilitator.
Please bring your own smart phone, tablet, or laptop for the hands-on activities. If you don’t have your own device to use, you are still welcome to attend the workshop. The senior center has a limited number of tablets for people to use.
- Space is limited, please call or visit the senior center to reserve your spot. 206-365-1536
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 2:15 - 3:45pm
- Cost: FREE
- Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center - 18560 1st Ave NE. Shoreline, WA 98155
