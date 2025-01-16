Jobs: Northwest Neighbors Network - Executive Director

Thursday, January 16, 2025

Northwest Neighbors Network
Executive Director
Full time
Start date: April 1, 2025
Salary: $88,000 - $95,000 / year

Local nonprofit, Northwest Neighbors Network, is seeking an Executive Director to continue to help NNN grow as we begin our sixth year of neighbors helping neighbors age well in their own homes. 

The Executive Director will work with NNN’s dedicated Board of Directors and other volunteers to address the needs of seniors and adults with disabilities in north King County and south Snohomish County. 

The Executive Director is the primary management role, managing ongoing operations, directing community outreach, leading fundraising activities, and supervising staff. 

Know anyone who might be up for a new adventure? 

View and share the job posting with them here!

Application deadline is February 5, 2025. Interviews will be conducted during February and March. Anticipated start date is April 1.

Northwest Neighbors Network creates neighborly connections, fosters engagement, and empowers seniors and adults with disabilities to thrive in the place they call home

