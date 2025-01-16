Jobs: Northwest Neighbors Network - Executive Director

Executive Director

Full time

Start date: April 1, 2025





The Executive Director is the primary management role, managing ongoing operations, directing community outreach, leading fundraising activities, and supervising staff.





Know anyone who might be up for a new adventure?









Application deadline is February 5, 2025. Interviews will be conducted during February and March. Anticipated start date is April 1.



creates neighborly connections, fosters engagement, and empowers seniors and adults with disabilities to thrive in the place they call home



NNN on Facebook





View and share the job posting with them here Application deadline is February 5, 2025. Interviews will be conducted during February and March. Anticipated start date is April 1. Northwest Neighbors Network creates neighborly connections, fosters engagement, and empowers seniors and adults with disabilities to thrive in the place they call home

The Executive Director will work with NNN’s dedicated Board of Directors and other volunteers to address the needs of seniors and adults with disabilities in north King County and south Snohomish County.