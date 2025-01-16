A Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Edwin Pratt January 30, 2025 at Shoreline Community College
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Join the Shoreline Community College Foundation for the Edwin Pratt Day of Remembrance, a special event dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Edwin Pratt, an influential civil rights leader and community advocate.
Mr. Pratt, a resident of Shoreline, WA, dedicated his life to fighting for equal rights, especially in housing and education.
His work remains an inspiration, and his legacy continues to shape our commitment to building an inclusive and fair society.
At the event, we will reflect on his achievements, share stories of his impact, and renew our commitment to the values he championed.
Click here to register for this free event
- Location: PUB, Building 9000, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
- Parking: Free
- Date and time: Thursday, January 30, 2025 5:00pm- 7:00pm
- Organizer: Brian Crisanto Ramos, VP DEIA, (206) 546-4755, sccfoundation@shoreline.edu
Click here to register for this free event
0 comments:
Post a Comment