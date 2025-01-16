A Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Edwin Pratt January 30, 2025 at Shoreline Community College

Thursday, January 16, 2025


Join the Shoreline Community College Foundation for the Edwin Pratt Day of Remembrance, a special event dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Edwin Pratt, an influential civil rights leader and community advocate. 

Mr. Pratt, a resident of Shoreline, WA, dedicated his life to fighting for equal rights, especially in housing and education. 

His work remains an inspiration, and his legacy continues to shape our commitment to building an inclusive and fair society. 

At the event, we will reflect on his achievements, share stories of his impact, and renew our commitment to the values he championed.


Click here to register for this free event


Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  