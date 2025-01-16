A Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Edwin Pratt January 30, 2025 at Shoreline Community College



Join the Shoreline Community College Foundation for the Edwin Pratt Day of Remembrance, a special event dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Edwin Pratt, an influential civil rights leader and community advocate.





Mr. Pratt, a resident of Shoreline, WA, dedicated his life to fighting for equal rights, especially in housing and education.





His work remains an inspiration, and his legacy continues to shape our commitment to building an inclusive and fair society.



