Everett crane accident sends two to hospital

Crane tipped over into building under construction at Everett Mall

Photo courtesy Everett Fire

EVERETT, WA – Just before 10:00am on Thursday, January 16, 2025, the Everett Fire Department responded to a sprinkler alarm at the Everett Mall, located at EVERETT, WA – Just before 10:00am on Thursday, January 16, 2025, the Everett Fire Department responded to a sprinkler alarm at the Everett Mall, located at 1502 SE Everett Mall Way.





Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a large crane had tipped onto its side, damaging part of the building that was under construction for a new business and triggering the sprinkler system.





Two construction workers in the building were injured but have since been released from the hospital. Photo courtesy Everett Fire

A worker was operating the crane when it tipped over, resulting in injuries to two construction workers who were inside the building.



One worker was treated and released at the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged. A worker was operating the crane when it tipped over, resulting in injuries to two construction workers who were inside the building.One worker was treated and released at the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged.





A second crane was brought in. Photo courtesy Everett Fire

A second crane was brought in to assist with the removal of the damaged crane; however, the completion of this work is expected to take several days. A second crane was brought in to assist with the removal of the damaged crane; however, the completion of this work is expected to take several days.





The Everett Fire Marshal’s Office, along with structural and electrical engineers and Snohomish County PUD, was present at the scene.





The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is investigating the industrial accident.









