February 2025 events at Third Place Books

Mon, February 17 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park: Penn Cole is the quintessential example of recent trend—a self-published fantasy/romance author gone viral and subsequently given a book deal with a traditional publisher (in this case, Atria Books/Simon & Schuster).





Many of these authors have started going on book tours, and when they come to Seattle, they often end up at Third Place Books. We expect 300-400 in attendance. Come witness the craze!





Wed, February 19 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park: The journalist, tech activist, antitrust law expert, and friend to indie bookstores everywhere—Cory Doctorow returns this year for his latest novel about Martin Hench, our favorite forensic accountant.





Moderating we have Dan Savage, author of “Savage Love,” America's longest-running sex advice column.





Thu, February 27 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park: Some of you hopefully have this on your radar already: Thomas Kohnstamm, author of Lake City, has an epic, multi-generational Seattle novel, Supersonic, forthcoming from Counterpoint.





The novel has already received a lot of support from Seattle historians, journalists, and cult figures (Jonathan Evison, Cynthia Brothers, Fred Moody) and booksellers—many from Third Place Books.





A special note about Kohnstamm—we're hosting him at each of our three locations, with forthcoming dates to come for our Ravenna and Seward Park stores. We did this for local tree expert Taha Ebrahimi last year to great success, and plan to celebrate this book all spring.





