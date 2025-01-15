Estate Planning Essentials Workshop January 21, 2025 at Senior Activity Center

Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The Estate Planning Essentials Workshop is an interactive workshop facilitated by estate planning experts from Wall Group Law.

Even if you already have a plan, it's always good to review! 

All attendees qualify for a complimentary 90-minute consultation with an attorney to be set up at your convenience in conjunction with their schedules.

In this workshop we will cover topics like:
  • How can you avoid probate and paying unnecessary taxes?
  • What's best for you, a Will or a Trust? What's the difference?
  • Is the right person your Power of Attorney?
  • How can you cover the cost of Long Term Care?
  • Does your Living Will clearly state the actions YOU want taken?
  • Is your Estate Plan clear and easy for your heirs to follow?
Registration is not required.

