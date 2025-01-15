Estate Planning Essentials Workshop January 21, 2025 at Senior Activity Center
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Even if you already have a plan, it's always good to review!
All attendees qualify for a complimentary 90-minute consultation with an attorney to be set up at your convenience in conjunction with their schedules.
In this workshop we will cover topics like:
- How can you avoid probate and paying unnecessary taxes?
- What's best for you, a Will or a Trust? What's the difference?
- Is the right person your Power of Attorney?
- How can you cover the cost of Long Term Care?
- Does your Living Will clearly state the actions YOU want taken?
- Is your Estate Plan clear and easy for your heirs to follow?
- Date: Tuesday January 21, 2025
- Time: 1:00-2:30pm
- Cost: FREE
- Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center - 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment