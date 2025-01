OLYMPIA, WA – In November 2023, the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) suspended the license of physician Roger Olsson, (License #00015303) pending further disciplinary proceedings by the WMC.









The WMC Statement of Charges allege that Dr. Olsson failed to complete a mandated clinical skills assessment and accepted money from patients as advanced payment for services that were ultimately not provided.Legal documents in this case are available online by visiting the DOH Provider Credential Search