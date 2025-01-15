Informational meeting for FIFA World Cup planning

Soccer match in Seattle

Seattle World Cup Local Organizing Committee

Informational meeting February 4, 2025





Not only is this a huge event for soccer fans and sports fans in general, but it will also have a significant impact on the region’s economy. According to Visit Seattle, the 2026 World Cup will generate at least $929 million in economic activity in King County, including more than $100 million in state and local tax revenue. It could support over 20,700 jobs and bring about 750,000 visitors to Seattle, which is roughly equal to population of Seattle!





This free event is open to anyone who lives, works, or owns property or a business in north King County or south Snohomish County interested in participating in community and/or business preparation for the World Cup.





Seattle is one of 16 cities across North America hosting this sporting event that is six times the size of the Super Bowl.





Learn more about the Local Organizing Committee’s No Business Left Behind program, and other important information as we start planning to be a part of this world event.



