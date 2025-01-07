E-bike rebates for Briarcrest and Ridgecrest residents from the Climate Commitment Act

A map shows the 16 communities overburdened by air pollution identified by the Washington State Department of Ecology



The city of Shoreline will receive a $670,893 grant from the Climate Commitment Act to improve air quality in parts of the Briarcrest and Ridgecrest neighborhoods that are overburdened by air pollution.



The city plans to use the grant to provide 100 e-bike and safety gear rebates to residents living within the neighborhood. Applications who are at or below 80% of the area median income level will be prioritized.





A map from the state shows the neighborhoods north of NE 145th St, south of NE 165th St, east of 5th Ave NE and west of 25th Ave NE considered Overburdened Communities under the definition of the CCA.

Parts of North Seattle and Shoreline were identified as one of 16 Overburdened Communities in Washington with high air pollution rates and a history of socio-economic injustice.





The state identified neighborhoods north of NE 145th St, south of NE 165th St, east of 5th Ave NE and west of 25th Ave NE as Overburdened Communities under the definition of the CCA.








