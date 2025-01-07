N 145th Street reopens with lane reductions

145th from 1st NE to I-5 is now open to limited travel

Aerial photography by David Carlos on December 31, 2024

Beginning Tuesday morning, January 7, travelers were able to return to using N 145th Street between 1st Avenue NE and Interstate 5. Beginning Tuesday morning, January 7, travelers were able to return to using N 145th Street between 1st Avenue NE and Interstate 5.







The roadway will remain reduced to a single lane in each direction between Corliss Ave and I-5 until the completion of the project.





Temporary signals will control traffic at the overpass until crews have constructed the permanent roundabouts later this year.





For everyone's safety, please reduce your speed while driving through the area, as it is still an active work zone. Please pay attention to the construction signs and barrels as the configuration of the road will change over the next year of construction.





With one lane open in each direction, it may take longer to drive through the area. Drivers should give themselves plenty of time to travel and consider using alternative routes.





We appreciate everyone’s patience during the long-term closure. Construction activities will continue in the area as crews prepare the site for the installation of roundabouts.





Utility and construction updates





Since the closure began in April, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) completed the installation of a 24-inch water main which will transfer water to residences and businesses in the area.





Additionally, Seattle City Light and Lumen crews installed vaults and duct banks that tie electrical cables into the existing system.





Alongside utility work, construction crews have started work on key upgrades, including a retaining wall on the south side of the roadway.





Work on sidewalks, curbs, and gutter systems also began on both sides of the overpass.





Questions and concerns





If you have questions or concerns about construction or the project, please contact us at the 24-hour construction hotline or send an email. More information can be found on the project website



