



What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?

January 8 - 14



This week in Shoreline is packed with engaging events for all ages, hosted by a variety of local organizations. From hands-on fun like building flying crafts with Imagine Children's Museum at the Shoreline Library to important community discussions led by the Parkwood Neighborhood Association and Shoreline City Hall, there’s something for everyone.

Explore sustainability at Recology's pop-up, improve your skills with workshops like bike maintenance or sewing, or simply unwind with story times and social meetups. Whether you’re looking to learn, connect, or be inspired, Shoreline has plenty of opportunities to bring the community together this week!













Museum-on-the-Go: Wind Tunnel Engineering



Wednesday, January 8, 2025



3:00 PM - 4:00 PM



Attempt to balance forces by engineering and testing flying craft in a vertical wind tunnel! This workshop will be led by an Educator from Imagine Children's Museum. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Ages 5 to 10. Please register beginning three weeks prior to the program dates. Limited to 28. Accompanying adults do not need to register.







Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Wednesday, January 8, 2025



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







Pajama Story Time



Wednesday, January 8, 2025



6:30 PM - 7:00 PM



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.







Parkwood Neighborhood Association – Meet the Chiefs



Wednesday, January 8, 2025



7:00 PM - 8:30 PM



Neighborhood Quarterly Meeting, Wednesday January 8, 2025, 7:00 - 8:30 PM at Parkwood Elementary School Your Parkwood Neighborhood Association invites you to join us for our quarterly neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, January 8 at Parkwood Elementary School, 1815 N 155th St. The agenda includes presentations by Shoreline Police Chief, Tommy Collins and Shoreline Fire Chief, Matt Cowan. Join us for a conversation with Shoreline's new Police Chief and learn about the February ballot measure to form a Regional Fire Authority. Other agenda items include an update on the minigrant for Twin Ponds Park, discussion of city construction activities in our neighborhood, and a look ahead at PNA meetings and activities in 2025. We welcome your input!







CityLearn - Homelessness Response in Shoreline



Wednesday, January 8, 2025



7:00 PM - 8:30 PM



Curious about the City's efforts to address the issue of Homelessness? Join us at City Hall for a presentation and discussion with Shoreline's Community Service staff and leaders from Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness. Virtual attendance is offered to those who are unable to join the event in-person. Register in advance to attend virtually.







Recology Store Pop-up @ City Hall



Thursday, January 9, 2025



10:00 AM - 4:00 PM



Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall.From 10 am-4 pm Shoreline residents can drop off LIMITED quantities of the following hard-to-recycle items: Fluorescent bulbs, Textiles, Books, Electronics, Small appliances, Styrofoam, Small propane canisters. Please note: Recology will not accept any other hard-to-recycle items besides the ones listed above. Drop-off limits apply. Visit Recology's website for full details. They will also be offering the option to pay your Recology bill in person!







Drop-In Technical Assistance



Thursday, January 9, 2025



10:30 AM - 11:30 AM



Have computer, mobile device or software questions? A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email. You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance. Registration not required.







Talk Time Class at Richmond Beach Library



Friday, January 10, 2025



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Family Story Time



Friday, January 10, 2025



10:00 AM - 10:30 AM



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.







Career Speaker Series with Solomon Alabi



Friday, January 10, 2025



4:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Learn about Solomon Alabi's career as a former NBA and international basketball player to real estate broker. Free and open to youth in 6th to 12th grade. This series is free and open to all youth in middle or high school. This and future speaker series events will happen at the Shoreline teen center during our after-school drop in hours.







Rainbow Bingo with Host Silvia O’Stayformore



Friday, January 10, 2025



6:00 PM - 9:30 PM



The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers! Please note that this is a 21 and over event. Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos. $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.







Saturday Family Story Time



Saturday, January 11, 2025



11:00 AM - 11:30 AM



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes! Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.







Hackamapathon 1: Exploring Civic Mapping Tools with Urbanist Shoreline



Saturday, January 11, 2025



11:00 AM - 1:30 PM



Presented by Urbanist Shoreline: Join us for this casual meetup to explore some online civic mapping and geospatial tools. This will be a group session exploring tools like OpenStreetMap, StreetMix, and Felt, and seeing how they might be useful for data collection and advocacy. No coding knowledge is required. Bring a laptop if you have one, although a tablet or mobile phone can also work. If a tool or project seems fruitful, we may make this civic mapping meetup a regular thing!







Community Threads @ STL



Saturday, January 11, 2025



12:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Got a collection of hole-filled socks you can’t get rid of? Have you been meaning to set aside time for your latest alteration, but need some motivation? Come mend with us! Our Community Threads mending and sewing circle is a monthly event for anyone to work on their textile projects. Any textile craft is welcome! Honestly, any craft is welcome, but we will only be providing sewing supplies (at least at first). There will be sewing machines, fabric, thread and community, as well as hot tea. This will not be a class format, while there will be experienced menders present to offer advice and counsel, this is intended as a co-working space.







Machine Sewing 101



Sunday, January 12, 2025



10:00 AM - 1:00 PM



You’ll leave this class with the foundation for utilizing a standard home sewing machine. Whether you’re a complete beginner or looking for a refresher, this workshop will teach you all the ins and outs of a standard home sewing machine. We’ll use the Shoreline Tool Library’s machines to explore questions like…







How do sewing machines work? When should I use each stitch? What’s a bobbin? Why do all the parts have funny names? What’s the deal with the tension? Is this thing I heard about sewing a rule or a guideline? How soon can I make my dream project? And so much more! You’ll come away with an understanding of machine sewing best practices, a stitch sampler, a PDF with all the information we cover in class, and the confidence to start tackling some projects. (All tools and materials provided. 18+)







Chess Club for Kids and Teens



Sunday, January 12, 2025



1:00 PM - 3:00 PM



lfield@kcls.org or 206.362.7550.

Play chess and have fun! All skill levels are welcome and all materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Ages 6 and older, tweens and teens. Ages 6 and 7 with adult. We are looking for volunteers for our Chess Club! If you know how to play chess and are interested in volunteering, contact Laurie at the Shoreline Library,or 206.362.7550.

Registration not required.







Baby Story Time



Monday, January 13, 2025



10:00 AM - 10:45 AM



Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers. Newborn to 24 months with adult. Registration not required.







Toddler Story Time



Monday, January 13, 2025



11:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Enjoy rhymes, songs and short stories, just right for busy toddlers! Up to 30 minutes of play time follows. Ages 2 to 3 with adult. Registration not required.







Reading Buddies at the Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Tuesday, January 14, 2025



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks.



Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Tuesday, January 14, 2025



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







Basic Bicycle Maintenance at the Shoreline Tool Library



Tuesday, January 14, 2025



6:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Work with a bike shack volunteer to learn how to tune up your bicycle! Spend an evening at the Shoreline Tool Library learning the basics of maintaining your bike. Bring your own bike and learn from hands-on experience by addressing your specific needs, such as gear, brake, and bearing adjustments, wheel truing and bike fit. You’ll also gain a better understanding of common noises and their causes and solutions. All in service to making your ride experience better and helping your bike last longer.







Talk Time Class at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, January 14, 2025



6:30 PM - 7:45 PM



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Urbanist Shoreline Happy Hour



Tuesday, January 14, 2025



7:00 PM - 9:00 PM



Come meet your neighbors and raise a glass to welcoming, walkable neighborhoods! Meet on the heated back patio.







For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar



To have your event included please email

DestinationShoreline@ gmail.com

.

