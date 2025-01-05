Dept of Ecology: Washington sets the standard for safer products

Image courtesy Dept of Ecology

Identified safer alternatives to toxic chemicals in consumer products such as apparel, electronics, cookware, personal care fragrances, and laundry detergent.

in consumer products such as apparel, electronics, cookware, personal care fragrances, and laundry detergent. Adopted groundbreaking rules to restrict harmful chemicals while continuing to research entire classes of chemicals, such as PFAS, in products like cookware, cleaning supplies, and apparel

to restrict harmful chemicals while continuing to research entire classes of chemicals, such as PFAS, in products like cookware, cleaning supplies, and apparel Hosted informative events and conducted outreach to discuss toxic chemicals with the public, including exploring safer alternatives for artificial turf, cosmetics, insulation, nail polish products, and even toilet and bathroom deodorizers.



As of January 1, 2025, the first state regulations restricting toxic chemicals in consumer products are officially in effect—marking a major victory for public health and the environment.



This approach is particularly important for addressing large groups of chemicals like PFAS, which includes thousands of substances, while also preventing “regrettable substitutions,” where one harmful chemical is simply replaced with another.



Our work is based on scientific evidence and follows a cyclical five-year process designed to address toxic chemicals in consumer products by identifying and regulating harmful chemical-product combinations.





This process allows us to engage interested parties, evaluate chemicals and their uses in products, and refine rules to ensure regulations are more effective and protective.





Over time, this approach helps ensure consumer products are safer before they reach store shelves.





Transparency through compliance and reporting



Our rules don’t just restrict harmful chemicals—they also require manufacturers to report when toxic chemicals are intentionally added to consumer products made, sold, and distributed in Washington.



We’ve launched a



But this website isn’t just for businesses. It also empowers consumers to make informed choices about the products they use every day by increasing awareness of harmful chemicals and potential exposures.



Together, these efforts create a foundation for lasting change—one where safer products become the standard, not the exception.









