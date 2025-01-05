W. Mike Herrington Named Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office

Mike Herrington, Special agent in charge

Director Christopher Wray has named W. Mike Herrington as the special agent in charge of the Seattle Field Office.





Mr. Herrington most recently served as senior operations advisor to the Director.

Mr. Herrington first joined the FBI as a special agent in the San Francisco Field Office, where he investigated computer intrusions and served on the SWAT team as well as the Cyber Action Team, the FBI’s worldwide rapid cyber incident response team.





He also served six months as the FBI’s assistant legal attaché for cyber matters in Canberra, Australia, covering Australia and New Zealand.

In 2015, Mr. Herrington moved to the Richmond Field Office as program coordinator for digital forensics and computer intrusion investigations, as well as for the SWAT and crisis negotiation teams.





Mr. Herrington was promoted to assistant special agent in charge for the Los Angeles Field Office in 2018, where he oversaw counterintelligence and computer intrusion investigations.

In 2020, Mr. Herrington joined the Senior Executive Service as a section chief for the Cyber Division, where he oversaw investigations of computer intrusions originating from multiple high-priority threat countries.

Mr. Herrington is a recipient of the 2016 FBI Director’s Award for Excellence in Cyber Investigation.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Herrington served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a master’s degree in information technology management from Carnegie Mellon University.



