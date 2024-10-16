What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline October 16 – 22





Game On! at Shoreline Library



Wednesday, October 16, 2024



3:30 PM - 5:30 PM



Shoreline Library



Play video games on Nintendo Switch! We've got Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 and more. Snacks provided by Friends of Shoreline Library. Don't miss out! Grades 6-12. Registration not required.







Fix-It-Night @ Shoreline Tool Library



Wednesday, October 16, 2024



5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Bring your broken household items for a night of fixing and community building at the Shoreline Tool Library! It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how! Volunteers will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. You are encouraged to enjoy the community of reuse! View the event calendar to register online.







Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Fall Plant Sale



Friday, Saturday, Sunday - October 18th-20th!



10:00 AM - 5:00 PM



Join us for our Fall Plant Sale - October 18th-20th! Enjoy our selection of trees, shrubs, ferns, and perennials both native and foreign ready for fall planting in your garden! Plus, discounts on select plants! Members always save 15% on full-price plants. All proceeds benefit the ongoing support of the garden through the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation.







Talk Time Class



Friday, October 18, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Shoreline Walks - Kruckeberg Garden Flower Walk - Free



Friday, October 18, 2024



12:00 PM - 1:30 PM



Walk from 195th St. up 20th Ave. NW and then through Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens where we’ll have a chance to check out the new boardwalk and fall foliage and flowers. We’ll return to our starting location via 12th Ave. NW. This walk is rated moderate for some hills. Restroom available at the Garden. Meet in the parking lot of Richmond Beach Congregational Church, 15th NW and NW 195th St, far north end of parking lot behind church.



Walk is approximately: 2.8 miles / 1.5 hour



Walk Rating: Moderately Easy



Meet at: Richmond Beach Congregational Church, 1512 NW 195th St. (rear parking lot)



Walk Leader: Bonnie



**If there is heavy rain or wind, this walk will be rescheduled for the next Friday, October 25th, 2024 @ 12:00pm.***







Hamlin Halloween Haunt



Friday, October 18, 2024



5:30 PM - 8:30 PM



Join us for Shoreline’s annual Hamlin Halloween Haunt! Listen to spooky songs and stories around a campfire, ride the hay wagon, pose in your costume in the photo booth, and play Halloween games. The first half hour is dedicated to activities with reduced sensory stimulation. Hamlin Halloween Haunt is a free Halloween event held outdoors at Hamlin Park.







Shoreline Walks - Parkwood Elementary School to "Apartment-land" Walk - Free



Saturday, October 19, 2024



10:00 AM - 11:30 AM



We will walk past the school up a fairly long hill through the Parkwood neighborhood, then work our way through the ever changing landscape of new apartment and condo complexes west of the new light rail station. If the weather is favorable, we will cross 145th and walk through the Lakeside School campus, then backtrack to Twin Ponds Park. Otherwise we will go directly to the park where we will walk on a trail along the edge of one of the ponds on our way back to the Parkwood School.



Walk is: 3 miles/2 hours.



Walk rating: Moderate (some hills and trails)



Meet at: Parkwood Elementary, 1815 N 155th St.



Walk Leader: Donna







Saturday Family Story Time at the Shoreline Library



Saturday, October 19, 2024



11:00 AM - 11:30 AM



Shoreline Library



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. Restrooms closed. Portable restrooms available in the parking lot. Registration not required.







Talk & Taste: Wisconsin Cheese Spreads at Shoreline Town & Country



Saturday, October 19, 2024



11:00 AM - 2:00 PM



Town & Country Market Shoreline



Explore the flavor and versatility of high-quality cheese spreads. Take a trip to the heart of America's dairyland with a visit from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin! Learn about the flavor and versatility of high-quality Wisconsin cheese spreads, try them in an assortment of delicious recipes, and discover the world of creative possibilities found inside the tub.







Shoreline Historical Museum Library Program



Saturday, October 19, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



BOTTLES & BOTANY: A PHYSICIAN’S TOUCH



A presentation on the archaeology and history of medicine in northern King County. Join us as we discuss medicinal practices through the lens of historical documents and artifacts from the museum’s collection.







Giving Together Fundraiser: Cioppino



Sunday, October 20, 2024



11:00 AM - 3:00 PM



Town & Country Market Shoreline



Pick up a heartwarming bowl of cioppino and support local food banks



Stop by your local Town & Country Market Sunday October 20th for a delicious lunch that tastes good AND does good! We'll be selling bowls of cioppino with crusty bread for a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds benefit our local food banks through our Giving Together program, so treat yourself or a loved-one and let’s work together to make our community a better – and tastier – place.







Dan Friday Glass Blowing Demo & Glass Art Pop-Ups



Sunday, October 20, 2024



12:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Experience the magic of glass art at Refract in Shoreline this weekend! Enjoy live glass blowing demonstrations and pop-up galleries featuring local artists, including the talented Dan Friday. Ask questions, learn about the art, and shop for unique glass pieces throughout the neighborhood. Admission is free, but ticket reservations are available for seating—plus, the first 100 ticket holders get a special gift.







Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, October 22, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Book selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar



To have your event included please email

DestinationShoreline@gmail.com

.