What you need to know about Heat Pumps — Free Webinars October 21-23, 2024

Heat Pump Water Heaters - Lowest Cost, Lowest Carbon Hot Water



Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024

12:00 PM Pacific Time



Learn how to make your hot showers feel even better by saving money and slashing your carbon emissions with a heat pump water heater. More heat pump water heater models are available now than ever before, and sales are growing fast, soaring 35% in 2023 alone. Due to new federal efficiency standards, local building policies and consumer preferences, they are poised to become the dominant water heater in the near future. Even though they have been on the market for decades, many homeowners are still unfamiliar with them, how they work and how to incorporate them into our homes. Join us in advance of Heat Pump Water Heater Day as we discuss everything you need to know about heat pump water heaters and how to take advantage of these appliances in your home.



Heat Pump Water Heater Day

An entire day dedicated to heat pump water heater (HPWH) education and awareness.



Wednesday October 23, 2024

8:00 AM - 4:30PM Pacific Time - Full agenda here



Featured session:

Residential HPWH Update - New Manufacturers Come to Market



1:15pm Pacific Time



An important sign of HPWH market transformation is the increasing number of manufacturers bringing products to the market. Join us for a session facilitated by Electrify Now that will feature many of the companies that have brought new heat pump water heaters to market recently along with others that plan to release products in the near future. These manufacturers will describe their new products along with their plans to grow market share in an increasingly crowded market.

Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd for Heat Pump Water Heater Day—for the whole day, or just the sessions that interest you!



While there are incentives in place to offset the cost of a heat pump water heater, the installation can be more costly than a standard electric or gas water heater. It can also be more challenging to find a contractor experienced in installing HPWHs. Many homeowners are choosing to install their own HPWHs, to overcome these challenges and save money. Surveys show that significant amounts (between 30-50%) of HPWH installs are DIY in leading markets like the Northwest and Maine.Watch a full HPWH installation live, assisted by leading HPWH installer Steve Brotton from Great Northwest Installations. Get professional tips and tricks for making your installation smoother and more successful.