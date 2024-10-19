Travels with Charlie: Looking Around Louisa Boren Lookout

View from Louisa Boren Lookout

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Louisa Boren Lookout is one of our amazing Pocket Parks located just southeast of Volunteer park on Seattle's Capitol Hill. You may drive by without noticing because it doesn't have a parking lot. Just park on the street. Wander over to check out the view. It is terrific any time of year!



You can see the Cascades, a bit of Lake Washington, Union Bay, Husky Stadium, and Mt. Baker on some days. Adding to the scenery are the trees of Interlaken Park down below going thru the seasonal changes. I stop here any time I’m nearby.





Charlie. Photo by Gordon Snyder

Small area for sniffing, but enough for some Charlie discoveries while we're Looking Around Louisa Boren Lookout Park.





Marigolds. Photo by Gordon Snyder

Walking back to the car, these Potted Marigolds were basking in the sun right where we parked.



Pocket Parks are special spots that are worth looking out for. Visit it when you find one.



Cheers,

Gordon Snyder



