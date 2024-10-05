Transit and Tony Angell Frog Day Opening

Residents from Lake Forest Park took the Link light rail down to Pioneer Square, Foster White Gallery to attend Tony Angell’s opening.

“Angell’s art and stories broadened my understanding of the beauty and sophistication of nature,” according to Dan Benson. He continued, “A frog with a mutualistic relationship with a spider, or a frog who can dine in a carnivorous plant- so many amazing stories.”

If you missed Angell’s opening, there are still other opportunities to see his art and listen to him talk about the book he illustrated, TONY ANGELL Frog Day: An Artistic and Narrative Glimpse of Miraculous Amphibians.Thursday, October 10, 2024 7pm at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.Tony Angell book signing and artist talk, Saturday, October 12, 2024 2pm Foster/White Gallery, 220 3rd Ave S #100, Seattle, WA 98104 in Pioneer Square

For residents of Lake Forest Park, an opportunity to leave their forest and go to the big city to attend Tony Angell LFP artists’ opening at the Foster White Gallery on the Link light rail transit is a wonderful experience.Free parking at Mountlake Terrace and Shoreline stations made getting down to the Pioneer Square station easy and affordable. Their transit ride was smooth and lent itself to friendly conversations with young environmentalists and other retired seniors.If you have not had an opportunity to listen to Angell, it is a treat in these days of climate concern and worry as he reminds us to remember what beauty we have.