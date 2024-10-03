Shoreline Fire rescues worker trapped under commercial lawn mower

Thursday, October 3, 2024

Shoreline Fire at Horizon View Park
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

At approximately 1pm on Monday, Shoreline Fire responded to an individual who was trapped under a commercial lawn mower that had rolled on a hillside at Horizon View Park in Lake Forest Park.

The person was extricated in less than 10 minutes without injury.

Our crews, training and equipment allows us to respond to any emergency!

Posted by DKH at 2:23 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  