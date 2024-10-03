Shoreline Fire rescues worker trapped under commercial lawn mower
Thursday, October 3, 2024
|Shoreline Fire at Horizon View Park
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
At approximately 1pm on Monday, Shoreline Fire responded to an individual who was trapped under a commercial lawn mower that had rolled on a hillside at Horizon View Park in Lake Forest Park.
The person was extricated in less than 10 minutes without injury.
Our crews, training and equipment allows us to respond to any emergency!
