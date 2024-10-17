Richmond Highlands Park closed for construction beginning October 22, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024

Concept design for Richmond Highlands Park

Construction is set to begin on the next 2022 Park Bond Project! 

On October 22, 2024 we will begin construction at Richmond Highlands Park 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

During construction, the park will be closed. We anticipate completing the improvements by the end of 2025.

Improvements will include a parking lot with lighting; frontage improvements; walkways; a sensory trail; a multi-sport court; a play area; a picnic shelter and tables; new plantings; and more! 

The Richmond Highlands Recreation Center will be open during construction.

