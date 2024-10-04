Op-Ed: Sen. Jesse Salomon - Why I'm voting No on the statewide initiatives

In itiative 2117 would allow more pollution across Washington state, threatening our air, waterways and health, and it would slash funding for our state’s transportation plan, putting roads and bridges at risk, cutting transit services and leaving us with more traffic.

These initiatives collectively will undo a decade of progress on education and childcare funding, reducing energy costs, protecting our clean air and water, and to providing care for seniors and people with disabilities. They cut taxes for big corporations and the wealthy, and shift the bill to middle- and lower-income families.



I’ll be voting no on all four initiatives.



Best,

Jesse

I wanted to take time to talk about, and I am voting No on all four.These initiatives were put on the ballot by hedge fund manager Brian Heywood, a mega millionaire who spent $6 million of his own money on paid signature gathering. He wants to give himself and his wealthy friends a tax cut at the expense of hard-working Washington families.Each of these initiatives repeals a landmark piece of legislation passed by the Democrats in the state legislature and rolls back hard-won progress we’ve made on fighting climate change, investing in education, lowering utility costs, and providing health care: