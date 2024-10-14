LFP Lakefront Park Community Workshop 3 Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Monday, October 14, 2024
Third Community Workshop for the Lakefront Improvements Project is Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Hall!
In this workshop, the design team will share illustrations of the design concept, which was developed from community and other input received in the first phase of the project. Community members will be invited to share input that will help shape the park's identity.
The in-person meeting will take place Wednesday, October 16 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Hall. The workshop will be available both in-person and virtually on the project website. The meeting content will be posted to the website just before the workshop date. You can access the website here
