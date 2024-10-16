Kenmore police respond to shooting and to dramatic burglary

Burglars crashed a stolen car into a business to gain entry.

Photo courtesy Kenmore Police

Kenmore police dealt with two separate incidents of note during the past week.





Officers located a victim, who had been shot and suffered non-threatening injuries. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. The King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is following up on the investigation. There is no suspect information to share at this time.



Then during the early morning hours of October 15, Officers responded to a commercial alarm at a business in the 6200 block of NE Bothell Way.





They found that unknown suspects had used a stolen vehicle to crash through the front doors of the business, stealing merchandise from inside. They then fled in two other vehicles staged near-by.

The investigation of both incidents is ongoing.



Kenmore, like Shoreline, is a contract department of the King County Sheriff's Office.









