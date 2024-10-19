Join the art at Shoreline CC with Continuing Education

Zentangle Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College offers amazing art classes this fall, perfect to explore new techniques and expand your skills. Come and join our Mandala Drawing, Introduction to Zentangle class or pick from a variety of Mosaic classes such as creating Pendants, Serving Tray and Holiday Ornaments! Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College offers amazing art classes this fall, perfect to explore new techniques and expand your skills. Come and join our Mandala Drawing, Introduction to Zentangle class or pick from a variety of Mosaic classes such as creating Pendants, Serving Tray and Holiday Ornaments!



Mandala Mandala: Drawing In The Light

10/26 | 9 AM - 12 PM | SA | On Campus

Laurie Bell, an educator of 36 years, Mandala Facilitator, Reiki Master, HTCP (Healing Touch Certified Practitioner, and CZT (Certified Zentangle Teacher), is intuitively sensitive, prepared and knowledgeable of her audience, and is able to facilitate moving from ordinary space to sacred space.





Join her classes and explore these easy, relaxing, playful processes creating beautiful images by drawing structured patterns.





Mosaic art Introduction to Mosaic Art: Pendants

11/02 | 10 AM - 2 PM | SA | On Campus



Introduction to Mosaic Art: Serving Tray

11/23 | 10 AM - 3 PM | SA | On Campus



Introduction to Mosaic Art: Holiday Ornaments

12/07 | 1 PM - 3 PM | SA | On Campus



Aleksandra Nadbitova is from Saint Petersburg, Russia where she trained at the Academy of Art and Design. She graduated with a degree in Mural Art Painting and Mosaic.





She enjoys experimenting with different materials and different techniques. It is very important for Aleksandra to convey feelings and connected emotions through her work.





She believes it is these connections that truly show us who we are. For her, art is a special way to express all the ways that beauty in this world can be shared. Come join her classes and create amazing pieces!







10/22 - 10/29 | 6:30 - 8 PM | TU |On Campus