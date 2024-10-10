Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee" at Dunn Gardens

October 25 & 26, 2024 from 6-8:30pm

Cost:

Members: $8,

Not-yet-members &

friends of members: $13,

Kids under 3yrs: free





Prepare yourself for a chilling nighttime adventure as you wander through rustling autumn leaves and eerie whispers in the wind. Feel the thrill of the unknown as the lights guide you along Ed's Woodland Path, where shadows dance and ghostly figures may just catch your eye.





Venture into our enchanted glen, aglow with Jack O' Lanterns, each carved with a tale of its own. You never know what spine-tingling surprises await around every corner...

Children's Storytime: Gather ‘round for spooky tales that will delight and fright!

Coloring Station: Unleash your creativity with ghostly designs and ghoulish colors.

Haunted Path: Dare to tread the haunted trail where every rustle could be a restless spirit!

Bonfire with Hot Apple Cider and Wine: Warm your bones by the fire as the chill of October night surrounds you.

S'mores by the Fire: Toast marshmallows for a sweet treat amidst the spooky atmosphere. Costumes are highly encouraged! Whether you’re a fearsome ghost, a whimsical witch, or something delightfully bizarre, we can’t wait to see your spooky creations!"



Dunn Gardens is located at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle WA 98177









Event Highlights: