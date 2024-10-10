Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee at Dunn Gardens October 25-26, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee" at Dunn Gardens
October 25 & 26, 2024 from 6-8:30pm
Cost: 
  • Members: $8, 
  • Not-yet-members & 
  • friends of members: $13, 
  • Kids under 3yrs: free

Prepare yourself for a chilling nighttime adventure as you wander through rustling autumn leaves and eerie whispers in the wind. Feel the thrill of the unknown as the lights guide you along Ed's Woodland Path, where shadows dance and ghostly figures may just catch your eye. 

Venture into our enchanted glen, aglow with Jack O' Lanterns, each carved with a tale of its own. You never know what spine-tingling surprises await around every corner...

Event Highlights:
  • Children's Storytime: Gather ‘round for spooky tales that will delight and fright!
  • Coloring Station: Unleash your creativity with ghostly designs and ghoulish colors.
  • Haunted Path: Dare to tread the haunted trail where every rustle could be a restless spirit!
  • Bonfire with Hot Apple Cider and Wine: Warm your bones by the fire as the chill of October night surrounds you.
  • S'mores by the Fire: Toast marshmallows for a sweet treat amidst the spooky atmosphere.
Costumes are highly encouraged! Whether you’re a fearsome ghost, a whimsical witch, or something delightfully bizarre, we can’t wait to see your spooky creations!"

Dunn Gardens is located at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle WA 98177


Posted by DKH at 1:14 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  