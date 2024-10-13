Help place flags on veterans' graves at Evergreen Washelli

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Scout troop helping to place flags on veterans' graves
Photo by Steven H. Robinson 2022

One month from now, Evergreen Washelli will be hosting Veterans day on November 11, 2024.

The public is invited to assist with the placement of over 6,000 flags. We will have light refreshments and a memorial service featuring speakers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Details can also be found on our website and Facebook page.

We have a created an Eventbrite page to help us keep track of how many people we will have in attendance. We would appreciate if you could register for your free ticket at this link.

We look forward to seeing everyone there


