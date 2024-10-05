Explore your creativity this Fall with Continuing Education – Join non-credit Art Classes at Shoreline Community College

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Art classes through Shoreline Continuing Education

This fall, discover a world of creativity with our diverse art classes designed for all skill levels. You’ll be able to refine your drawing techniques, make a natural wreath for the holidays, explore the delicate beauty of Chinese paper cutting, or create stunning mosaic pieces.

Drawing Advanced
In this class, students will revisit the fundamentals of drawing – measuring, shading, contour and gesture exercises, perspective, etc. - as we experiment with multi-media techniques. Bring increased accuracy to your drawings and gain a greater understanding of color as you experience a range of mediums.
This class is designed for students with some experience, but is open to all, as the instructor can work with your abilities. A supply list will be provided upon registration.

Fee: $169.00
Dates: 10/3 - 11/21
Times: 6 PM - 8:30 PM
Location: 1500 Building, Room 1522
Instructor: Kathleen Koch

Introduction to Mosaic Art
These classes offer a comprehensive introduction to mosaic techniques, guiding students through the process of creating their own unique mosaic pieces, whether it be photo frames, mosaic coasters, pendants, serving trays, Holiday ornaments. Through hands-on practice and expert guidance, participants will unleash their creativity and learn to transform ordinary materials into extraordinary works of art. Supplies included but students can also bring their own tiles upon approval of the instructor. Ages 15+

Location: 2900 Building, Room 2905
Instructor: Aleksandra Nadbitova
  • Photo Frame: 10/12 | 10am - 12pm | $49
  • Mosaic Coaster: 10/12 | 1 - 3pm | $39
  • Pendants: 11/02 | 10am - 2pm | $99
  • Serving Tray: 11/23 | 10am - 3pm | $99
  • Holiday Ornaments: 12/07 | 1 - 3pm | $39

