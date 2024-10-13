End Polio Night October 24, 2024 at Lake Forest Bar & Grill in Town Center LFP

Rotarian Robin Roat with children in Ethiopia LFP Rotary & LFP Rotary &

LAKE FOREST BAR & GRILL

are teaming up to host

a 'NO MORE POLIO 'Night





It's a celebration to ENDPOLIO.ORG





THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2024, 5 - 9PM





20% OF ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE

ERADICATION OF POLIO





Nine years ago, I traveled to Ethiopia with a group of Rotarians to give polio drops to children. Three members of LFP Rotary have participated in the campaign to eradicate Polio.





Robin Roat in Ethiopia, administering the polio vaccine to an infant

There are two countries left to eradicate, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The children with me in the first photo helped me and my team find children in remote areas of Ethiopia who needed the vaccine. There are two countries left to eradicate, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The children with me in the first photo helped me and my team find children in remote areas of Ethiopia who needed the vaccine.





--Robin Roat, Past-President, Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park







