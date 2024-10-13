End Polio Night October 24, 2024 at Lake Forest Bar & Grill in Town Center LFP
Sunday, October 13, 2024
LAKE FOREST BAR & GRILL
are teaming up to host
a 'NO MORE POLIO 'Night
It's a celebration to ENDPOLIO.ORG
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2024, 5 - 9PM
20% OF ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE
ERADICATION OF POLIO
Nine years ago, I traveled to Ethiopia with a group of Rotarians to give polio drops to children. Three members of LFP Rotary have participated in the campaign to eradicate Polio.
|Robin Roat in Ethiopia, administering the polio vaccine to an infant
There are two countries left to eradicate, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The children with me in the first photo helped me and my team find children in remote areas of Ethiopia who needed the vaccine.
The END POLIO night at the Late Forest Park Bar & Grill is a yearly event. Please join us to enhance the lives of so many children worldwide. Rotary International has been working on eradicating POLIO for more than 30 years.
--Robin Roat, Past-President, Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park
