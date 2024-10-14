Collections Corner at the Shoreline Historical Museum: Squeaky Clean Ironstone Ware

Top down view of the Ironstone Soap Dish. SHM Permanent Collections Object: 1980-030-042.



Nothing beats a nice moment to relax in the bath after a long day, and folks all through history were no different! In addition to the lavish perfumes of the Victorian (1837-1901) and Edwardian (1901-1919) eras, personal hygiene was a sign of respectability and high social standing.





Bottom view of Ironstone Soap Dish, note the unique Twin Lions Coat of Arms Makers Mark. SHM Permanent Collections Object: 1980-030-042.

This soap dish is crafted Ironstone Ware, a high grade cream-colored material refined from porcelain. On the bottom you can see the Maker's Mark, which indicates the creator to be Anchor Pottery.

1900 picture: Anchor Pottery, 1900 Industrial Trenton. Photo Courtesy of Industrial Trenton and Vicinity. George A. Wolf Publishers, Wilmington, Delaware. 1900

Based in Trenton, New Jersey from 1884-1926, this pottery owned fourteen kilns (four biscuit, five gloss and five decorating) and employed two hundred fifty hands. Chiefly unique is the Twin Lion Coat of Arms, an adaptation of the British Arms. This mark was endemic to the early pieces of the Anchor Company established by James E. Norris in 1894.

This dates our soap dish to around the late 19th century, placing it between both the Victorian and Edwardian periods. Despite the Anchor Pottery's area of service being the Northeast United States, it is quite interesting to wonder how this remarkably unique artifact made its way to Shoreline!







A core aspect of bathing was the trusty bar of soap, and many soaps indulged in a comfy home such as this example from SHM's Collection.