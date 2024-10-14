Annual Haunted Halloween Party at Spin Alley

Monday, October 14, 2024

Halloween isn’t just for kids! 
Get your SPOOKY on at our annual
Haunted Halloween Party
Friday October 25, 2024 from 8-11pm!

We had so much fun last year at our annual Halloween Bash we decided to invite our friends from local band Please Use Other Door to play again this year and this time they’re bringing friends! 

Costume Contest with prizes at 10pm! 

We’re keeping the secret in the vault but there will be more than one band performing. 

There will be spooky cocktails, LIVE MUSIC and bowling specials! This ALL ages show will have a suggested cover with all proceeds going to the bands. 

(NOTAFLOF: No One Turned Away for Lack of Funds) Support our local music scene and have a ghoulish time with your friends!

1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177


