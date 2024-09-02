Teen Center activities in September 2024

Monday, September 2, 2024


Shoreline Teen Center

Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
16554 Fremont Avenue N, Shoreline WA 98133
South of Shorewood High School

Updates on the Shoreline Teen Center activities, events, and hours can be found at shorelinewa.gov/teens under the Teen Program Updates drop-down menu.

The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged Middle School to 18 years old. The Center provides hot food as well as many activities. They have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily.

Open at 3:30pm Monday through Friday with special activities on Saturdays.

All activities are free of charge and open to all local teens.


Posted by DKH at 3:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  