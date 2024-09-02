Folk dancing in September

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Photo by Birgit Ages

Calling all folk dancers! Hop in and join us in doing dances from around the world.





Every Wednesday from 7:00 to 9:00pm we start with requests, have a short lesson, and follow a program of dances, mixed with lots more requests. We supply partners.





So many dances, so little time!





We do couple, line, set, and individual dances.





Do you prefer the common rhythms, like 3/4 and 4/4? Or do you like the asymmetrical rhythms like 7/8 and 9/8? We do both.





In September we will learn dances from Belgium, Scotland, Greece and Turkey, and brush up on some others.



Wednesday, September 11, 2024 we start at 6:45pm for a set dance lesson; sets take longer to learn.

Saturday, September 14, is our monthly party, from 7:00-9:00pm, with no teaching. You may bring finger food snacks to share.





Members $6.00; others $8.00. First time free!



